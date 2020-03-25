Jared Leto called in Instagram Les nikitiuk and Andrew Bednyakova

Celebrity talked and shared videos and their emotions in social networks.

Popular actor and singer Jared Leto, who 12 days meditating in the desert and did not know about the pandemic coronavirus, unexpectedly came to live with Ukrainian stars.

Jared called Instagram Les nikitiuk, Andrew Bednyakov and Russian blogera and TV presenter Anastasia Ivlieva. Each of the lucky winners has published on his page on the social network video communication with the Summer and shared their emotions.

So, Lesya Nikityuk was very happy to communicate with their idol, despite the fact that happiness could hardly be due to English Summer. The stars have touched the quarantine because of the coronavirus and noted that staying at home is very important.

“God… I never cried… still crying! Andrew, thank you!! Ay Lav Yu… do to vcity anglisku! All love!” commented Lesya conversation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lesya Nikityuk (@lesia_nikituk) on Mar 24, 2020 at 1:32pm PDT

Talked with an American musician and Andrew the Poor, who thanked Jared for talking with Lesia Nikityuk, noting that she is a fan of his.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrey Bednyakov (@biedniakov) on Mar 24, 2020 at 1:19pm PDT

In turn, the lead singer of 30 seconds to Mars invited Nastya Ulevoi to take pictures with live and has agreed to be guest “Agentshow” — author’s program girls.