Jarome Iginla, Kim St-Pierre and Kevin Lowe admitted to the Temple of the hockey hall of fame
Photo: Jacques Boissinot Archives The canadian Press
Kim St-Pierre becomes the first goalkeeper in women’s hockey history to be inducted into the hall of the hockey hall of fame.
Jarome Iginla will be the main headlining a group of five players, including two Quebeckers, who will make their entrance to the Temple of the hockey hall of fame in 2020.
One of the biggest stars and a former captain of the Calgary Flames, Iginla has been admitted to his first year of eligibility after a career that stretched from 1996 to 2017. It will become the fourth personality Black to be inducted into the Temple, after Grant Fuhr, Angela James, of the Canadian national team, and Willie O’ree, the latter as a builder.
The list also includes goaltender Kim St-Pierre, who became the first player occupying this position in women’s hockey history to earn such honors.
Kevin Lowe, a former defender, a native of Lachute, who has won the Stanley cup in six opportunities, has also deserved the honour, as the attacker Marian Hossa, a former Ottawa Senators among others, and the defender Doug Wilson, who has spent most of his career with the Chicago black hawks.
Ken Holland, a former director general of the Detroit Red Wings and now with the Edmonton Oilers, will be inducted in the builder category.