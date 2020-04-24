Jason Mraz invites us to seek the positive
Jason Mraz
April 17, 2020 12: 38:
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
Like everything in the world, Jason Mraz had not seen it coming the global epidemic of COVID-19. Does not prevent… His new song Look for Good, which encourages us to seek the positive in any situation, is right on point.
“I would never have imagined, a year ago, when I was writing this album, how his message would be hot,” said the singer-songwriter in a press release.
“Regardless of a pandemic, people around the globe are constantly in need of hope, he added. I think that it can come from us-even seeing the good in everything, especially in a context of tragedy and fear. I’ve always been an optimist in my life and in my music. My hope with this album is that it inspires other people to look at these darker times, and be witness of the good that human beings bring to their family and to others.”
An invoice pop reggae, Look for Good, paving the way for the album which will bear the same title and which will be unveiled June 19.