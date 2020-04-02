Jazz musician Ellis Marsalis Jr. died from caused by a coronavirus pneumonia
At the age of 85 years died from pneumonia, which was caused by a coronavirus infection, American jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr.
It is reported by The New York Times, citing his son.
The cause of death, according to his son, was complications of infection with coronavirus. “The cause of his death was pneumonia”, he added.
According to the newspaper, Marsalis has spent decades in New Orleans as a musician, teacher and mentor to his children and other young musicians. It is worth noting that four of the six sons became jazz musicians.
The musician became a star not only in his hometown, but on the national stage. The mayor of New Orleans Latonya Cantrell wrote on Twitter that Marsalis was a legend.