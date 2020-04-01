Jazz singer Wallace roney died from complications of coronavirus
The legendary trumpeter died at the age of 59 years. The family will hold a memorial service in memory of the musician after the end of the pandemic virus.
The legendary American trumpeter Wallace roney died from complications caused by a coronavirus infection. It is reported by CNN.
It is noted that the musician died on Tuesday, March 31. He was in the medical centre St. Joseph’s in Paterson of new Jersey, USA.
Famous jazz musician had contracted the coronavirus. Complications COVID-19 and caused his death at the age of 59 years.
Colleagues of the musician announced that they are devastated by the death of Ronnie. They noted that “Wallace was global vital force in the jazz community.”
A family of trumpeter plans to hold a memorial service of remembrance musical contribution Roni, after the completion of the pandemic.