Jean-François Lesage won the award for Best canadian documentary
May 15, 2020 10: 02
Eric Moreault
The Sun
Prayer for a mitten lost has allowed Jean-François Lesage to obtain the award for the Best feature-length canadian documentary at the prestigious Hot Docs festival.
Like several events throughout the world, the film festival takes place online. The members of the jury have made their decision Friday about the film director oflove summer (2015).
“The instincts narrative of the filmmaker are highlighted in this film, beautifully realized. The jury was won over by the tender approach and ingenious Lesage who demonstrates a sincere love for his subjects. ”
Filmed in Montreal, Praying for a mitten lost lingers with the people who make the queue at the transportation company to recover an object lost. According to the synopsis, it becomes the symbol of a loss more profound.
The feature film will continue its festival tour in 2020 and will be presented in Quebec the next year.