Jeanne: a radical approach to the Maid of Orleans ***

Jeanne reflects on the events that precede the condemnation of Jeanne d’arc au bucher.
May 26, 2020
Eric Moreault
The Sun
CRITICAL / Bruno Dumont is certainly one of the filmmakers most désarçonnants the past 40 years. Sometimes capable of genius, but also of spectacular blunders. Jeanne, presented in the un certain regard section at Cannes 2019, completes the diptych about the life of Joan of Arc, initiated by a film about his childhood in 2017. As often with the French director, the approach is quite radical.
Jeannette, the childhood of Joan of Arc had défrisé a lot of people since it was a musical “electro-pop-rock” rather disconcerting, thanks. As usual, Dumont desired a change of register, while keeping the same actress in the main role (Lise Leplat Prudhomme).
Jane is therefore a reconstitution bare-bones, theatrical, away from the glitz and showiness of the period films the usual. There is music, yes, but only the Maid of Orleans heard (this is, in reality, of songs sung by Christophe, who died in April last, which overlooks long shots contemplatives of the fighter).
For the record, at the beginning of the Fifteenth century, the daughter of peasant origin’s mission is to save France from the English occupation. We are in 1429. Jane releases the city of Orléans and put the Dauphin on the throne of France. She goes to battle in Paris, where it undergoes its first defeat. It will then be betrayed, captured and committed for trial.
In Jane, the scenario of Dumont, after the works Jeanne d’arc (1897) and The mystery of the charity of Joan of Arc (1910) by Charles Péguy, focuses on the events prior to his sentencing at the stake, spending long moments in the trial led by Bishop Pierre Cauchon.
The latter is interpreted by Jean-François Causeret, an amateur actor, as the entire distribution, apart from Fabrice Luchini who appears in the role of king Charles VII. The game is sometimes more than approximate, to be polite. Like it or not…
In the same way, Dumont does little case of the “decor” of the reality and historical anachronisms abound — the actress who plays Jane is ten years old… The siege of Paris is filmed in the dunes at the North (near Calais) and a part of the action takes place in a former bunker (!). The issue is elsewhere.
Always fascinated by the sacred, the director of The life of Jesus called for a quest of faith, which conforms to the rhythm of the times — and in old French. It is leeeeeeeent, but not uninteresting. Provided they are willing to invest.
Some hate it — I remember that in my Cannes screening, the half of the room is a party before the end (I stayed… a little background masochist, I guess). Yet it has won a special mention from the jury for un certain regard, as well as the prix Louis-Delluc 2019, the “Goncourt of cinema” in France.
As I wrote above : there are moments of genius in this film. I was however enraged a few times…
Jeanne is available on the platform of Modern Cinema.
