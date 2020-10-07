ADVERTISEMENT

The version was launched in Brazil and there is a good chance that it will reach the country. It has the praised 170 hp 2.0 engine of the Fiat Todo.

FCA presented in Brazil the new Jeep Renegade Moab , a “low-cost” version based on the Trailhawk, according to the specialized site Autoblog.

Until now, the Renegade Trailhawk was the only option available to those looking for an all-wheel-drive turbodiesel version of the Jeep SUV for Segment B (small).

The Moab was born to become a more accessible proposal with less equipment, but without changing the mechanics: under the hood it carries the well-known 2.0 turbodiesel with 170 hp of power and 350 nm of torque , yes, the same as Fiat Toro, combined with 9-speed automatic transmission and disconnectable 4 × 4 traction.

The name Moab comes from the desert of the United States where Jeep tests all its 4 × 4 vehicles.

The Renegade Moab comes equipped with 17-inch wheels, rescue hooks (black, while the Trailhawk is red), dual-zone climate control and a seven-inch multimedia screen.

While the Trailhawk costs 162 thousand reais in Brazil (about 2,242,495 pesos), the Moab is positioned with a price of 139 thousand reais (1,924,116 pesos) . Compared to the Trailhawk, the Moab does not have an 8.5-inch touchscreen, leather trim, or a panoramic roof.

Offering more accessible turbodiesel versions for the Jeep range is an old promise from FCA Argentina. The idea of the local subsidiary is to equip this same engine in at least two versions of Compass and Renegade.

This Jeep Renagade with the diesel configuration of this great engine and at the same time with 4×4 traction, would undoubtedly be a success in Argentina. Hopefully 2021 brings good news from FCA in this regard.