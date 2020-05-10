Jeffery Hale hospital: 150 years of compassion
The Jeffery Hale hospital was founded 150 years ago.
May 9, 2020 4: 00
Updated 9h34
François Bourque
The Sun
Jeffery Hale, the founder of the hospital which bears his name, an anglican born in Quebec in 1803, was a free spirit with values of commitment, compassion, and social justice strong enough to have gone through more than 150 years of history.
After studies in England, the man serves for 10 years in the british navy, where he is disgusted by the treatment by the English and the Irish catholics and by the slave trade.
Disenchanted, he returned to Quebec and founded primary schools for the children of the poor, of the Free Chapel Sunday School for the education of adults and the cemetery of Mount Hermon and the hospital (opened in 1867), now called the Jeffery Hale. Quebec at the time, 40 % of anglophones. This hospital is intended.
Although more than 90 % of the clientele is now French-speaking, Jeff has remained one of the “pillars” of the English-speaking community of Quebec. The CHSLD Saint-Brigid’s Home chemin Saint-Louis, founded in 1856 and merged with the Jeffery Hale in 2007, however, continues to serve customers with a strong English-speaking majority.
The Jeffery Hale/Saint Brigid’s was one of the few health facilities in the Quebec city region not to have been completely swallowed up by the administrative reform of 2015, which gave birth to the CIUSSS. It has retained a “local involvement through an advisory committee” composed of members of the community, ” says its president, Richard Walling.
In fact, the day to day management is conducted by the CIUSSS and the local authorities have had nothing to say, for example, when the Jeffery Hale has lost its kitchen as the other hospitals. “It has the power to follow the cases and to write opinions,” he says, but it does not go any further.
Dedicated employees
The outbreak at the Jeffery Hale rocked the committee. “The compassion and level of dedication in the crisis impress me much,” said Mr. Walling. He sees in the high number of employees with that they “put themselves at risk them to others, even to cure these people”.
At any time, even at the height of a crisis that does more, the door is left open at the Jeffery Hale for a member of the family of a dying man can be there for the last several hours, if such was his wish.
When the minister responsible for Seniors, Marguerite Blais, announced this week the removal of prohibited to visit everywhere with people in end-of-life for humanitarian reasons and human dignity”, the Jeffery Hale did not have to think long.
Richard Walling sees it coming changes to the following. “The circles a little smaller, spaces a little wider, infrastructure and architecture to rethink”.
The abbot Conrad Poulin was educated at the Jeffery Hale for 7 years. Up to the age of retirement, there are accompanied by the resident and the dying that it helped them to “find paths of hope”.
“I was as happy as ever in other media”, he says. It has been marked by the “dedicated staff and dedicated, team work, close with the families, etc,” and the “side of the community and friendly English-speakers”.
But there was also “the effect of cuts to budgets” on the life of the Jeffery Hale. “The case of increasingly heavy and not enough staff”.
