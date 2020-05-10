The Jeffery Hale is the main focus of an outbreak of the COVID-19 in Quebec outside of Montreal, with almost three-quarters of its 130 residents infected, with 39 deaths.
Share
May 9, 2020 4: 00
Updated at 12h19
Share
Jeffery Hale: The hatch from the inside
François Bourque
The Sun
Marc Allard
The Sun
The phone of Caroline Légaré rang in the middle of the night of 31 march. “Your father is not doing well”, he announced an employee of the Jeffery Hale.
The family of Jean-Pierre Légaré, 89-year-old, knew from the winter that his general condition was deteriorating. He was weakened from his last hospitalization for influenza.
It was agreed that in the event of a new infection, we would refer not to the hospital. He would end his days on the fourth floor of the CHSLD Jeffery Hale.
The previous evening, Dr. Judith Germain had telephoned already to prevent that he was a bit of a fever and that there was the COVID-19 to the floor below.
The state of Mr. Légaré is aggravated during the night. “It was phenomenal,” describes Caroline Légaré.
We had warned her of the risk, but it has kept coming for the last moments, respecting the instructions of protection.
During his previous visit on 14 march, his father was sleeping and she had not dared to wake him up. She regrets it. The visits were forbidden, except for the last few hours of life.
His father died on 31 march. Because of the COVID-19, it has not lingered in the room after the death, such as the often close in normal times.
Mr. Légaré was the first victim of the coronavirus at the Jeffery Hale, the main stage of hatching out of Montreal with almost three-quarters of its 130 residents infected, with 39 deaths.
That happened to come to this? The explanations are many, has found The Sun.
Customer fragile, lack of staff, the character of the sneaky virus, maintenance visits, movements of employees between floors, use a delay of the mask. A lot of effort, dedication, and good will, but a balance sheet demanding.
Friday, march 13, Lise had a bad feeling when she gave a kiss on the head of her husband, before leaving her room. “I had the impression that it was the last time that I kissed her,” she said.
The next day, the visits were prohibited on all floors of Jeffery Hale, except to the palliative care unit, on the 3rd floor, where there were exceptions for the relatives of those end-of-life.
Lise was worried about. She understood that family members travel to the bedside of residents on the verge of dying. But she feared that visitors from contaminating the health care staff.
“One of the problems at Jeff,” says Lise, is that the staff goes from one floor to another” — which on the 4th floor, where her husband died only one of the COVID-19, a night of mid-April.