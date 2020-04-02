Jennifer aniston is tired of brad pitt
After the ceremony, the SAG Awards-2020 in the media again there were rumors about the reunion of Jennifer aniston and brad pitt.
Ex-wife even managed to meet at one of the after party of the “Oscar” than only piques the interest of fans to their relationship.
However, in March there appeared information that the actor spends a lot of time on the other — it was Aliya socat.
Despite the fact that the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie and actress are purely friendly relationship, their communication, according to journalists edition of Heat, not like Jennifer. She thinks that brad should not behave this way if he wants to be with her.
“In the end, Jen just said she was tired from such a relationship and wants to put it on pause until, while brad don’t figure that out,” he told reporters knowledgeable insider. According to him, aniston believes that they are with pitt for his age such a strange game.
In the end, the pandemic coronavirus, according to anonymous, was one good reason for the ex-spouse to miss each other. Jen is sure that in the end brad will understand what he wants from her and from this life.