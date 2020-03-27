Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez answered tricky questions with his eyes closed
The pair took part in the challenge and admitted who spends all the money from the family budget.
Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez participated in a romantic marathon #coupleschallenge, the essence of which lies in the fact that the participants revealed their secrets. With eyes closed, the pair answered questions from the anonymous host, pointing to yourself or partner.
During the participation there were questions of a different nature, due to which the subscribers learned that Jennifer had initiated the first kiss, it is also the longest going in the morning, cooks for the family, and spends all the money from the family budget. But the first love confessed to Alex, and in a relationship for the romance, too, he responds.
Some of the questions were, the answers to which the lovers have parted.
Family feud 😅 ❤ I Caption this… #coupleschallenge