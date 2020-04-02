Jerry Heil about a nervous breakdown, the first steps in music and bullying at school
Find out what time the artist began to sing, and how her father reacted to the raw food diet.
Singer Jerry Heil has gained huge popularity after the release of their hit single “Security, cancel”. How was the childhood, the actress and her parents are told in the “Sravi way” in category “Kava z pepper” on the channel “Ukraine”.
In the house of the singer Jerry Heil still stands a piano, which many years ago was bought for her parents.
“Jan already 2 years sang: “Dodoma I prosilica. In 3 years I took her to a music school, but we were told earlier. I was so tormented, I went back. Go and go bother the teachers. And they said, “Well, let her go”, – says the mother of the singer.
At first the girl was very afraid of the scene. “The legs were trembling, hands were shaking, but his voice was steady, and it is the most important. TA Ian, you know, and Yana, who studied here, is two different people”, – says about her performances the teacher.
The future artist was the victim of bullying at school. One day, Jan accidentally stepped on another girl’s foot. Contemporary beginning of her revenge.
“She took me by the clothing and dragged him up the stairs to the first floor. It was very scary, I almost fell. And this is a really big shock because I didn’t know what to say. After all, I did nothing, for which I was so hurt? I remember those silent tears in the eyes” – says Jan.
Singer as a child was convinced that she was fat, and therefore nearly drove himself to anorexia. “Having a mental breakdown and anorexia were very close, and I didn’t even think it needs to be treated!” – admitted Jan.
The singer’s father recalls that her daughter did not eat. But then Ian realized she was only hurting myself and decided to give up meat. Parents are very painful it took.
“Mom first learned that I rawfoodist, and long asked me: “don’t tell father, don’t tell father” – recalls the singer.
But dad still found out and even wanted to take my daughter to the psychologist. However, Yana, according to parents, has always been stubborn: if something is decided, it has not persuaded.