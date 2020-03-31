Jerryrigeverything once tested game smartphone Black Shark 3 Pro
The company Black Shark, which is a sub-brand of Xiaomi, presented a gaming smartphone Black Shark Black Shark 3 and 3 Pro in early March, 2020. And now the older version of the smartphone tested.
Leading YouTube channel jerryrigeverything once Zach Nielson conducted a test smartphone Black Shark 3 Pro. It is reported by the Informant Tech, referring to the YouTube-channel of the blogger.
The first test Zach Nielson examined the package contents of the smartphone. In the box is the charging standard USB Type-With protective cover and in very non-standard for smartphones accessory – removable cooler that blogger and studied in the first place. At first, Zach measured the temperature of a device which was approximately 26 °C, and then turned on the device. After 30 seconds of operation the temperature of the cooler dropped to 10 °C, and later up to 1 °C. Under a rubber lid of the cooler has the copper plate with the heat sensor and the thermoelectric element creating a temperature difference the currents – that’s for the hot side and designed cooling system. The blogger was pleasantly surprised that all the cooling elements in the cooler are made from high strength metal.
After parsing the cooler Zach began to test the Black Shark mobile 3 Pro. At first, he drew attention to the mechanical sliding of a button. This is the first smartphone on the market, which got the buttons working in the role of triggers during the game and during standard use simply hiding in the body of a smartphone. Then followed the standard check for scratches, objects of different hardness on the Mohs scale. Protecting the tempered glass screen scratched as well as in other smartphones with small marks at level 6 and deeper starting with 7.
The phone turned out to be surprisingly durable. Blogger failed to separate the plastic speaker grille and microphone devices, but the sides and buttons, which are made of metal, scratched, as usual, but functionality is not affected. Back panel of the smartphone is partly made of safety glass – covered block camera with flash and a place for contact wireless charging. As for the camera modules, they are the same for both smartphones is 64 MP main sensor, 13 MP wide angle with 120 viewing angle and 5 Megapixel depth sensor. The front camera of the smartphone 20 megapixel. The metal portion of the rear panel scratched, and Zak Nilsson scrawled on their calls to wash hands, to draw attention to the pandemic of coronavirus.
After the test on heating on the device’s screen left a small trail that disappeared with time, however, the performance of the smartphone, it had no effect. However, Zach was not able to test podernovo fingerprint scanner before and after the scratch, because the smartphone refused to memorize the imprint of a blogger even after the third attempt.
The final part of the test was a test of bending, which is Black Shark 3 Pro passed with flying colors. Zach Nielson tried to bend the smartphone in two planes, however, the robust metal housing is not bent in the slightest. At the end of his review, the blogger is again drawn attention to the need for hygiene smartphones and urged users to handle their own gadgets alcohol-based antiseptics.