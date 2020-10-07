The influencer promoted a line of swimsuits with a couple of photos that caused a sensation among her fans.

Jésica cirio

ADVERTISEMENT

The lingerie and bikini brands begin to activate the promotion of their catalogs in the networks for the summer. On this occasion, Jésica Cirio shared a post with two photos from the advertising campaign of a line of swimsuits, wearing a super-cut lilac bikini. In a few hours, it managed to exceed 40,000 likes.

” Why do we carry so many things in our purse, does someone explain to me? Name at least 3 things that are never lacking in yours. Mine never lack alcohol gel, lip moisturizer and hand cream “, commented the influencer in the post in order to invite her fans to interact with her.