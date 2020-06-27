Jill Barber: vulnerability assertive
For Jill Barber, writing songs in French has been a great revelation in his career. “When I write in French, it allows me to express another part of me. It is a new voice that is more vulnerable… and a little naughty.”
Share
June 26, 2020
Updated on June 27, 2020 at 6: 17
Share
Jill Barber: vulnerability assertive
Leah Harvey
The Sun
Inspired by French pop music and the yéyé years 60, Between us, Jill Barber, his first album consisting of original songs in French, takes its listeners on the dance tunes, jazzy and sometimes raunchy. The unique voice and melodies sun-drenched singer we are finally diving into the summer.
In 2011, the singer-songwriter English had conquered his public speaking, recording Songs, his first French album on which she interpreted the songs, notably Raymond Lévesque, Edith Piaf, and Henri Salvador. It is only today, nine years later, that Jill Barber back in his francophilie with original songs, co-written with the montreal-based singer Maia Davies.
“From the beginning, I had to make an album with performances in French, and only a few original songs. But each day, Maia asked me, ‘What’s the topic today?’ and I was always of the words, the feelings that came in French. So I subsequently developed the themes with it,” says Jill Barber, who, however, allowed to record for the album its interpretation, in French, of the song Suzanne by Leonard Cohen.
For the singer, make a French album and to write songs in French has been a great revelation in his career. “When I write in French, it allows me to express another part of me. It is a new voice that is more vulnerable… and a little bit naughty”, she says while laughing.
The music ofus has its roots in the French songs of the 60’s. These tunes, very feminine, light and a little naughty attract greatly Jill Barber, who has made his way into his latest album by giving them a little modern twist. The singer wished, indeed, to be able to “express the spirit of these songs, while injecting them with the soul of the modern woman”, the “empowerment of women”, way 2020.