John Carlos denounces the regulation of anti-event of the Olympic Games
John Carlos wants the abolition of the regulation which outlaws events at the olympic Games.
The legendary protester has written a letter in the company of a large group of athletes distinguished americans to request the international olympic Committee (IOC) to develop a new guideline in collaboration with the athletes of the four corners of the world.
Carlos and Tommie Smith raised their fists to the sky on a podium at the Mexico olympics in 1968 to protest racial discrimination in the United States. They had been expelled for violating the rules prohibiting such events. These regulations are still in force today, in spite of the continuing manifestations to denounce racial discrimination, and the IOC has recently expressed his openness to the idea of reshaping its guidelines.
“Carlos and Smith risked everything to fight for the rights of man and their beliefs, and they continue to inspire the following generations to do the same, could we read in the letter. It is time that the movements olympic and paralympic honour their bravery, rather than denounce their actions. “
Carlos joined the athletes advisory council (AAC) of the olympic Committee and us paralympic (USOPC) to send a letter to the IOC and the international paralympic Committee (IPC) on Saturday. This letter stated that the AAC had discussed the issue with the IOC athletes ‘ commission.
Earlier this month, in the wake of the protests that followed the tragic death of George Floyd in the four corners of the United States, the president of the IOC, Thomas Bach, said that the group of athletes, “explore different ways” to express opinions during the games, all the while respecting the ” olympic spirit “.
Rob Koehler, the director of the advocacy group Global Athlete, has mentioned that ” the sport believes that it can operate according to its own rules. But this is false. Athletes are working together because sports executives have become too complacent “.
The USOPC has recently been criticized, particularly for the specialist in the hammer throw Gwen Berry on probation last summer after she had hoisted the fist towards the sky on the podium at the pan american Games.
The leaders of the USOPC have said that they were trying to initiate a dialogue about the racial discrimination, and that they are inclined to change the rules 50 the rules of the IOC, which prohibits protests on the podium and the sites of the competitions under its jurisdiction.
“The athletes might have calmed down once more, a-t-on specified in the letter. We are at a crossroads. The IOC and the IPC cannot continue to punish or expel athletes who express their deep convictions, especially when these convictions to join the olympic values. “