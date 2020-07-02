Johnny Depp allowed to sue The Sun for defamation
A british court has authorized the american actor Johnny Depp to sue in defamation the tabloid british <em>The Sun</em>, who had portrayed violent husband.
July 2, 2020 9h54
Agence France-Presse
LONDON — a british court authorized on Thursday the american actor Johnny Depp to sue in defamation the tabloid british The Sun, which had portrayed violent husband, paving the way for the opening of a trial next Tuesday.
The star of pirates of the Caribbean, 57 years old, complains that the british newspaper and its owner News Group Newspapers (NGN), to be presented as a proven fact, in an article published in April of 2018, he had hit the one who was then his wife, the american actress, Amber Heard.
The couple had divorced with a bang in early 2017, a little over a year after his marriage. The actress, 34-year-old was then referred to the “years” of abuse “physical and psychological”, what Johnny Depp’s mad.
The trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday in front of the High Court in London, with as witnesses the actor and his ex-companions, Winona Ryder, and the French Vanessa Paradis, who has given its support. Initially expected in mid-march, it was postponed due to the pandemic and should last for several weeks.
Until the last moment, the lawyers of NGN have sought to obtain the dismissal of the defamation complaint by the justice, arguing that Johnny Depp had breached a court order telling them to notify them of a series of text messages in which he claimed drugs his assistant.
These messages were sent at the end of February-beginning of march 2015 by the hollywood star when she was staying in Australia for a shoot, shortly before the incident alleged that Amber Heard has described it as “an ordeal of three days of physical assaults”.
Johnny Depp is referred to “pill happy” and a “white thing”, references to pills of MDMA and cocaine, according to the defence of NGN.
After finding on Monday that the order to reveal these messages had not been complied with, the judge, Andrew Nicol has taught Johnny Depp sanctions Thursday, allowing the trial to go forward.
The judge, however, rejected on Thursday the request of Johnny Depp that are published “all communications” between Amber Heard and two men he suspected of having had connections with his ex-wife. It would be according to the actor of the founder of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk (shown in the contacts as Rocketman), and the other is the actor James Franco.
“Even if she has not been faithful, it would not be relevant to the central question” of whether it was violent, said the judge.