Johnny Depp denies being a “monster” that had struck his ex-wife

Johnny Depp on his arrival at the High Court in London, on the 8th of July. The actor has firmly denied being a “monster” who hit his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard
July 8, 2020 10h53
LONDON — Johnny Depp has firmly denied on Wednesday being a “monster” who hit his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, after a mockery on his tattoo, on the second day of his defamation lawsuit against the tabloid british The Sun , which had portrayed violent husband.
The face covered with a scarf, the ex-husband arrived separately at the High Court in London, who looks for three weeks on the case of the Sun and its owner “News Group Newspapers” (NGN).
The actor 57 years old, the hero of the saga pirates of the Caribbean, blames them for having presented as a proven fact, in an article published in April 2018, he has hit his ex-wife, from whom he was divorced with a crash in 2017.
The hearing has again turned to the great unpacking, Johnny Depp being questioned relentlessly by the lawyer of NGN on his addiction to drugs and alcohol.