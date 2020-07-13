Johnny Depp ensures that he never struck his ex-wife
13 July 2020 10: 23 a.m.
Johnny Depp ensures that he never struck his ex-wife
Agence France-Presse
LONDON — Johnny Depp has once again denied on Monday before the british courts had ever shown violent to his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, even after having been robbed by his former business manager.
Depp continues in defamation in the High Court of London, the tabloid The Sun and its publisher NGN to be accused of being a violent husband, which he denies.
The actor, 57-year-old says that Amber Heard, 34, has mounted a case against him during their two-year marriage, which ended with a divorce, breaking up in 2017, in order to advance her career at his expense.
Continuing his testimony on the fifth day of the trial, he was assured that it could not, in march 2015 in Los Angeles, grabbing his wife’s hair with one hand and strike the other, to the extent that he wore a cast with a “small dinosaur”.
This plaster had been laid as a end of his finger had been severed down to the bone, according to him by Amber Heard during a dispute in Australia where he was filming.
Johnny Depp is interviewed on the 14 crimes of domestic violence at hearings turning to the great unpacking on his addictions and his life-style, unbridled, with the publication of private messages, photos and testimonials adversarial.
The actor said that it is Amber Heard who was attacked in December 2015 and that it had grabbed its arm to try to stop him, an incident during which their fronts “have been hit”.
He took it for proof of its non-violent behaviour a message that had sent him shortly after the father of the actress, David Heard, in which he admitted that his daughter had mood problems, like Johnny Depp with drugs and alcohol. “But I still love you as a father or a brother,” wrote David Heard.
The star has ensured that there have not been aggressive during an argument after a party held to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his companion, in April 2016. He had arrived late after having learned that his former business manager had been relieved of the$ 650 Million accumulated “since (movies) Pirates (of the Caribbean) 2 and 3″.
Recognizing “possible” that he had smoked on this occasion of cannabis, a substance which, according to him, a side effect of “calming”, he was assured that he had not been able to be in a “rage”, as stated in NGN.