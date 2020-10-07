The author and performer of “I can see clearly now” passed away at the age of 80. In the note, a review of his career.

Johnny nash

ADVERTISEMENT

Singer-songwriter Johnny Nash, who rose to fame with his 1972 hit “I can see clearly now,” has died at the age of 80.

The icon of reggae and pop music, died of natural causes after undergoing physical deterioration in recent years.

His first success was with the song “A Very Special Love” in 1958, but influenced by reggae was “I can see clearly now” the song that reached number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on November 4, 1972, and was stayed in the top spot for four weeks, according to Billboard. The song returned to the charts when it was recorded by Jamaican reggae star Jimmy Cliff in 1993. There were also covers of the hit beloved by a couple of generations by such references as Liza Minnellly, Soul Asylum, Ray Charles and Dusty Springfield .

The musician also had success with songs like “Stir it up” and “Hold me tight.” He reached number one in the UK in 1975 with “Tears on my pillow”. Nash also sang the opening theme for the cartoon series “The mighty Hercules,” which aired in the 1960s.

Nash's last album, “Here Again,” came out in 1986, though in recent years it was reported that he was digitizing his old work, some of which was lost in a 2008 fire at Universal Studios in Los Angeles. After the 1980s, Nash became a mystery to fans and former colleagues by stopping recording and acting.