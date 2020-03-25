Joint shopping: the new James Franco and his lover

A very rare release of the star couple.

41-year-old actor James Franco and 26-year-old editor of television programs Isabel of Pakzad together for three years. The lovers met on the set in 2017, and since then do not part. However, in public they appear often, however, a rare joint outputs still do not remain without attention of the paparazzi.

The other day James and Isabelle were spotted in Los Angeles while shopping. The couple was heading home with bags from the supermarket Erewhon. For outlet lovers chose sports daily images. James wore a blue shirt and black Adidas shorts. Isabelle was wearing a gray hoodie and black leggings.