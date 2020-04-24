Jon Bon Jovi made a surprise virtual students from kindergarten containment
Jon Bon Jovi
April 14, 2020
Updated on April 15, 2020 to 1h06
Amanda Lee Myers
The Associated Press
PALM BEACH GARDENS — A kindergarten teacher from Florida has offered quite a surprise to the students in his virtual class on Monday, when rock-singer Jon Bon Jovi made an appearance during a lesson of writing about life in confinement during the outbreak of coronavirus.
Last month, the rocker has launched an incomplete version of Do What You Can, a ballad about the fight against the virus in the United States, and has asked her fans to write verses for the supplement, as this that explains the Palm Beach Post.
The teacher floridian Michael Bonick, an admirer of long-time Bon Jovi, who has seen the invitation of the singer and found the contact of an employee of the group in line. He sent the verses to his students on life in confinement.
An employee has told him to say that Jon Bon Jovi wanted to meet the children and it appeared on their laptop screens at 10 a.m., Monday.
“Mr. B. you did write and I was very excited to learn this, said the singer to the students, because if you can put your emotions on paper, they turn sometimes in song, sometimes they become stories, and you never know where it might lead you.”
The musician has so far received thousands of applications online and he has built some of the benefits of the song that he releases online from her home in New Jersey.
In front of 20 students — and their parents — Jon Bon Jovi has taken his guitar and sang three of the verses composed by the children.
According to the teacher, the children have thoroughly enjoyed the experience.
“They were impressed. They have loved every minute of the experience,” he said.