The journalist took it out on the dynamics of the culinary reality show hosted by Santiago del Moro.

Television is slowly trying to return to normal in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. One of the programs that debuted this week on the Telefe screen is MasterChef Celebrity with a panel of celebrities who will show their skills in the kitchen.

But there was a detail of the reality of the reality that did not go unnoticed by Jorge Rial , who criticized the cycle that Santiago del Moro leads.

“It would be good if they cook with their masks on. They talk about the food that they later give to taste,” wrote the journalist when he saw how the participants compete without any protection.

Let us remember that last night, the second culinary reality program arrived, hosted by Santiago del Moro, who in his debut had achieved a maximum mark of 16.8, against the 8.7 points that the show led by Ángel de Brito and Laurita Fernández reached.

According to the final data from the Kantar Ibope meter, the maximum mark reached this Tuesday by the new Telefe program reached 15.6, while the musical reality climbed to 7.1.