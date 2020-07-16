Joy Division : Closer to 40 years, always worship!
Peter Hook, Ian Curtis, Stephen Morris and Bernard Sumner in Manchester
Share
15 July 2020 11: 35 am
Updated at 18h22
Share
Joy Division : Closer to 40 years, always worship!
Philippe Grelard
Agence France-Presse
PARIS — 40 years, always worship: the re-release of Closer, by Joy Division, released in 1980 just after the suicide of their singer Ian Curtis, allows us to measure the persistent influence of this musical cathedral in the gothic style.
This is the second and last album of the quartet from Manchester. The icy beauty of the pieces is still there. The cover throne in a prominent place on the shelves of fans of vinyl. This is a photo of funerary statues from a cemetery in Genoa (Italy), chosen before the disappearance of the leader of the group, and magnified by the design of Peter Saville, a guru of the visuals of the legendary label Factory.
Under the envelope index, the transparent vinyl offered this Friday for the 40 years (Rhino Records/Warner), should delight collectors. The simple out-album of the group, Transmission, Atmosphere and Love Will Tear Us Apart are also reissued.
Rewind. The spring of 1980, is that of all the potential for Joy Division. Closer was recorded in march and a u.s. tour is scheduled in the month of may. The excitement was at its height in Factory, label mancunien cornaqué by the mercurial Tony Wilson.
Closer was born in Britannia Row, london studio frequented by Pink Floyd. Behind the consoles, we find Martin Hannett, producer iconoclast — after studies failed chemistry already at work on Unknown Pleasures (first opus of the group, 1979).
“Incredible modernity”
“There is a close intellectual and artistic, one might even say symbiotic, between Hannett and Curtis’, depicts for AFP Pierre-Frédéric Charpentier, author of Joy Division, Sessions 1977-1981.
“Closer, after 40 years, remains an album of an incredible modernity, ” continues the specialist. There is such a depth of sound, as on the Heart And Soul or these songs out of time as The Eternal or Decades. The group gives clues that others will explore in the future.”