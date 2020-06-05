Judy and Punch: revisiting a classic, with flair *** 1/2

June 5, 2020

Judy (Mia Wasikowska) serves as the foil Punch (Damon Herriman).

June 4, 2020

Updated June 5, 2020 to 4h16

Eric Moreault

The Sun

CRITICAL / Punch and Judy has existed since the middle of the Seventeenth century. It tells the story of two puppets, a man who beats his wife, until death. His sentence motto: “That’s the way to do it” (this is the way to do it). For generations, kids have built the schema of a narrative. Mirrah Foulkes has decided to alter the perspective with Judy and Punch.

In its broad lines, this hard-hitting and relevant comedy-drama black complies with the canvas original with an interesting twist. The puppeteers, Punch and Judy manipulate the puppets… Punch and Judy. And what unfolds on stage is reproduced in the “real life”, where she serves as a foil.

Punch (Damon Herriman), in a drunken state, escapes her baby through the window. Judy (Mia Wasikowska) arrives and confronts him violently. The alcoholic loses the pedals and rosse his wife. He strives then to roll them in flour the police officer (Benedict Hardie), who is investigating the double disappearance.

Because the unbeliever has left the poor woman for dead in the woods. It is here that the story bifurcates. The heretics who live in the forest, afraid to go to the bucher of Seaside, a small town lost in the England of the Seventeenth, collect Judy.

The hypocritical Punch, him, is falsely accused of witchcraft the couple of servants almost senile of his parents-died.

The hypocritical Punch is falsely accused of witchcraft the couple of servants almost senile of his parents-died.

Picturehouse Entertainment

The time is brutal, but drawing parallels with the current situation is resolved quickly. We excite the crowds by spreading rumors and expeditious justice submits to the popular vengeance based on prejudice rather than on facts…

Presented in world premiere at Sundance in 2019, the film won two awards on its nine nominations for the “Oscars” australians : best actor and soundtrack (by François Tétaz, who plays brilliantly on the atmospheres, exuding tension and strangeness in small doses). Herriman (Charles Manson in There was a time in Hollywood) is indeed evil in the Punch, man undrinkable, manipulative and full of bad faith — a character we love to hate. Wasikowska (Alice from the other side of the mirror, Madame Bovary) book also, as usual, a strong performance by Judy vengeful.

Wasikowska delivers a strong performance as Judy.

Picturehouse Entertainment

This is perhaps the biggest weakness of the film: even though they are archetypes, the main characters lack nuance. Criticism that can be extended also to the whole of the story. But don’t lose sight of the essential.

In addition to the fact that it is a long film taking and fascinating, he wants to be an eloquent denunciation of domestic violence, parental neglect and misogyny rampant that gangrene even our societies.

Judy and Punch is based on a perspective that is openly feminist, certainly, but the work also aspires to embody a celebration of difference. The inhabitants of the forest have not committed a single sin, this man, show some originality. Of course, it all depends on one’s point of view…

Mirrah Foulkes presents a first feature film successful, which gives us a glimpse of the other beautiful things in the future.

In short, it punch!

Judy and Punch is available on iTunes and most of the platforms video-on-demand.

The generic

Rating: *** 1/2

Title: Judy and Punch

Genre: comedy, drama

Director: Mirrah Foulkes

Actors: Mia Wasikowska, Damon Herriman

Duration: 1: 45

Le Soleil

