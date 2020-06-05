Judy (Mia Wasikowska) serves as the foil Punch (Damon Herriman).
Judy and Punch: revisiting a classic, with flair *** 1/2
Eric Moreault
The Sun
CRITICAL / Punch and Judy has existed since the middle of the Seventeenth century. It tells the story of two puppets, a man who beats his wife, until death. His sentence motto: “That’s the way to do it” (this is the way to do it). For generations, kids have built the schema of a narrative. Mirrah Foulkes has decided to alter the perspective with Judy and Punch.
In its broad lines, this hard-hitting and relevant comedy-drama black complies with the canvas original with an interesting twist. The puppeteers, Punch and Judy manipulate the puppets… Punch and Judy. And what unfolds on stage is reproduced in the “real life”, where she serves as a foil.
Punch (Damon Herriman), in a drunken state, escapes her baby through the window. Judy (Mia Wasikowska) arrives and confronts him violently. The alcoholic loses the pedals and rosse his wife. He strives then to roll them in flour the police officer (Benedict Hardie), who is investigating the double disappearance.
Because the unbeliever has left the poor woman for dead in the woods. It is here that the story bifurcates. The heretics who live in the forest, afraid to go to the bucher of Seaside, a small town lost in the England of the Seventeenth, collect Judy.
The hypocritical Punch, him, is falsely accused of witchcraft the couple of servants almost senile of his parents-died.