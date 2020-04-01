Julia Roberts sold the house in Malibu for eight million dollars
Julia Roberts with husband Danny Moder, sold a so-called spare house in Malibu neighbor of billionaire hedge Fund Silicon valley Thomas Laffont.
Received from the transaction of $8 million a small compensation to the family budget after $of 7.45 million, which the couple paid for the estate on 1.2 acres (48,56 acres) in January 2016.
The house is landlocked, is located in the heart of Malibu – point-Dyum directly across the street from the much larger main residence of the couple, writes the portal Variety.
As befits the usual beach bungalows, there is no traditional front door, guests walk through the sliding door and get into the relaxed atmosphere of the dining room. Bright kitchen set is made of stainless steel and a large living room – with whitewashed walls and vaulted ceiling.
The real value of the house – in the ground. The plot on which the house is located, is fully landscaped with extensive lawns and high hedges. There are intimate Seating areas and the outdoor entertainment.
Neighbor Roberts – financier Laffont chose this area to live in last year, paying $13 million for the ranch, which once belonged to the founder of Equinox gyms Danny errico. His possessions in point Dumet now spread on 2.4 acres (97.12 acres) and one of the most prestigious streets of Malibu.
Thomas Laffont – oriented technology investor who founded the Coattue Management, along with his more famous brother Philippe Laffon. He did made a name for himself on investments in startups Uber, Lyft and Snapchat. He and his wife Elizabeth continued to live in the posh Silicon valley town of Atherton, California, where they run alone worth $13.8 million
As for Julia Roberts, she has three apartments in a prewar building in Gramercy Park area in Manhattan and a ranch in the town of Taos, new Mexico. And earlier this year she paid $ 8.3 million for the historic house in an incredibly expensive area of Presidio heights in San Francisco.