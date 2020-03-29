Julia Sanina told about the difficult period in relations with the husband
Julia and Val even almost divorced.
The front-woman of the band the Hardkiss Yulia Sanin, which announced the online concerts for his fans, spoke about the difficult period in relations with her husband. Things were so bad that the star couple almost divorced. This story Yulia shared with Masha Efrosinina.
Julia and Shaft so happened that at one point they had to deal with a newborn son, building a house, recording the album and preparing for a major tour.
“Then it seemed that everything collapses, and that it was impossible to prevent. Losing relations, we in addition to that we lose family, we could also lose the group. I was afraid that I would end up in all of the areas because right now all tied to our love” – says Sanin.
However, Shaft and Julia decided to end the relationship, and began to work on them. Just a week of working on the relationship, the couple, everything changed.