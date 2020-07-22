Julie Payette is defending allegations of harassment
The governor general of Canada, Julie Payette
21 July 2020 20h52
Updated at 21h58
The canadian Press
OTTAWA — The governor general Julie Payette and the management team of the Office of the secretary to the governor general (OSGG) say they are “appalled” by the allegations of harassment and verbal abuse at Rideau Hall.
The CBC has published on Tuesday a report in which of the employees of the public service under the guise of anonymity, describe a “toxic environment and a culture of fear” within the office of the governor general. According to these allegations, the working atmosphere would be so harmful that of the employees cry and others to retreat outright.
The allegations are particularly Julie Payette, as well as its secretary and long time friend, Assunta Di Lorenzo.
The Canadian Press has not been able to verify these claims.
In an email sent to media Monday night, Rideau Hall said take harassment very seriously, and denies being at the origin of a work environment toxic.
“We are deeply appalled by the content of this report, which contrast completely with the reality of working in the OFFICE, and neglects the important work done by our dedicated staff in order to honor, represent and promote the Canadian”, one can read in the e-mail.
Rideau Hall also said he had taken many steps to foster a healthy work environment.
“We are also proud of our internal processes are rigorous, allowing our employees to express their concerns, including through a human resources department that is accessible and competent, an ombudsman service, an independent and successful relationship that we have with the unions, which have complementary processes designed to protect and support federal employees.”
CBC News says discussions with a dozen people with direct knowledge of the work climate during the tenure of Julie Payette.
These employees are committed under the cover of anonymity, because “they are afraid of losing their jobs,” according to the CBC report.