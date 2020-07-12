Julien Corriveau : In the traces of Morricone
Julien Corriveau is a big fan of westerns, spaghetti and especially, the music that carries it. So much so, that he took advantage of the pandemic to sign his or her own soundtrack to an imaginary film, The Final Score. He did not know that these eight instrumental pieces we would arrive just before the death of the great Ennio Morricone, a huge influence for him. The tribute is tenfold.
“It’s a bit sinister like the timing. Destiny wants to say something, but I don’t know what is!” launches the main party.
“It has changed a bit the meaning of this album,” he adds. It was an inspiration and the force of things, it became a sort of homage to this music-here. I hope that the people who will listen to go see it as a way to perpetuate this music in a current context.”
You might be familiar with as a comic. With The Appendices, he has established himself as a composer who has signed the music put forward by the group, in addition to camping of the characters delightfully absurd (Mr. Mousteille probably wins the prize).
But Julien Corriveau is also an accomplished musician, who collects guitars and has cracked since a good time for the music of the westerns spaghetti.
“That was quite a long time, he said. Since I’m pretty young, I’m a fan of the films of Sergio Leone. I was in vinyl the soundtrack of’It was a time in the West. I have always loved this music then, because it’s very guitar. The next nerd in me loves the game of western and cowboys Red Dead Redemption. I think I had to play 200 hours. But what is cool of this game, beyond the next geek, it is that it is full of original music inspired by precisely these soundtracks.”
Once the game video is finished, Julien Corriveau felt inspired and decided to bring his grain of salt in the directory, not if topped, to the end.
“It’s not like reggae, where you can listen to for a month without stop,” he says. If you want to listen to western music, instrumental, once you’ve done the tour of the soundtracks of Ennio Morricone and a few artists who have done special projects, you stay a little bit on your hunger. I told myself that I was going to do a disc for me and, ideally, to other people who love it, too.”
As a scenario
Julien Corriveau has really addressed the creation of The Final Score as a soundtrack for film. “Sergio Leone spoke of Ennio Morricone as a screenwriter, he notes. The music was so evocative and charged emotionally that it inspired the scenario.”
History to him is not defined, but it gives clues with titles such as We will leave this night, The ghostly lover , or Duelo.
“I tried to think of this album-there a little bit as you think about a scenario of the film, with a beginning, a middle and an end, with twists and turns,” notes the composer. Even if it is not sharp, there is an evolution that we feel over the parts. I had visions of scenes that have shaped the music.”
In addition to his work with The Appendices, Julien Corriveau has worked from his home studio in advertising or signing music to the image. Collaborate on musical projects Pretty Jumper, Body Fat and Chateaubriand, he proposed with The Final Score a first effort to his name where he has done almost everything alone, using only the trump of To groups Valaire and Quality Motel.
“It exceeded my abilities,” explains the musician all-rounder, who took advantage of the stop imposed by the COVID-19 to bring the album to an end.
“I started this at the beginning of the year, does it. I needed to change the mood. Often, in January, it is more quiet tv. I started it quietly and when the pandemic arrived, I said to myself, as to be at home, I was going to finish it. To force write plays, I found a consistency.”
Armed with guitars (he has twenty…), flutes, or synthesizers, analogues, Julien Corriveau took his foot to create his own western.
“I use a lot my studio for projects of a pub or the tv, advance-t-it. It was good to put that to the benefit of a personal project, which is not linked to anyone. It is independent, no one expected after that. And there is a mad scientist in there which was nice…”