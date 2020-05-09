Julyan : Dream music
Past the whirlwind of Seasons, the idea of creating end only turlupinait Julien Chiasson, alias Julyan.
May 9, 2020
Julyan : Dream music
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
The creative brain of Julien Chiasson, alias Julyan, does not break. Not even at night when he sleeps. The author-composer-performer, who presents these days his first minialbum solo, confirms : he happens to find songs in her dreams… even if it means having to convince himself to wake up that he has himself created.
“Sometimes, I dream that a musician friend, put Simon Kearney, shows me one of his songs… I’m jealous in my dream not to have had this musical idea. When I wake up, I say to myself : “Wait a little. It is my dream. It is my brain that has created this. I have the right to use this tune-there!”” laugh Chiasson at the end of the wire.
We have known within the training The Seasons, a group he co-founded in Beauport with his brother Hubert (Lenoir, as it is now known) and who had a considerable success, with concerts of both sides of the Atlantic. A true tourbillon is both exhilarating and exhausting for the troops. Between the publication of the first and second official album of The Seasons, its members have taken a side step. Lenoir has stirred the cage with her project, Darlene, his brother is involved in parallel with the group Forest Boys. But the idea of creating the end only the turlupinait.
“It must be almost a year that emotionally, it is in my head. I always knew that I was going to do music solo. But I didn’t know specifically it was going to be when. Until recently, I didn’t know that it would happen here.”
To Julyan, the work with the musician and producer Jesse Mac Cormack was a bit rushed things. He thought he was save with him, mock-ups, the chemistry is so well developed that it has emerged from the exercise with complete songs.
A dark period
Julien Chiasson talks about detour : the parts very melodic and not lacking of light from the minialbum released Friday, are the result of a dark period experienced in the last few years.
“I went through depression and a lot of anxiety,” he says. I was almost non functional. I found it difficult to undertake any task for fear of failure. The EP is sort of my story of the past two years. But my story that is closer to an end, in the sense that I’m trying to get myself out. I found a mental health since, I’ve taken the tools he needed.”
Chiasson does not deny that the mad spree of its first group may be fed their distress and fatigue. “With The Seasons, it has reached a level of success and I wasn’t necessarily ready to get me there. I’m not saying that you have not worked for. We worked really hard. It has merit for what happened to us. But I would say that maybe it was more a question of wisdom of life”, suggests Julyan, adding in the same breath that he does not regret anything in the course of the training which it classifies the beginnings among the most beautiful years of his life.
“I am so grateful to see fans of the Seasons that are still there,” he adds. They write to me that they are eager to hear my EP. These people are there through The Seasons. It is a luck I have.”
Opening
While he was spinning that bad cotton, Julien and his brother Hubert were invited by Pierre Lapointe to work with him for a future project. The meeting was so successful that it has given the title song of To outwit the boredom, the last album of Lapointe. It has also opened the door to other musical exchange.
“Peter, this is one that I really enjoy. Since maybe a year, we exchange musical ideas. I have the impression that our collaborations are not finished”, believes Julyan, who saw the experience as a pat on the back.
“In the dark times that I have crossed lately, without realizing it himself, he has really helped me,” he adds. Have been validated as a creator of songs by someone like Pierre Lapointe, personally, it has really helped me to give me a feeling that I was doing something correct. There must be something I do correctly if Pierre comes to pick me up to work with him.”
A mixture of vulnerability, resilience and a willingness to stand up, this is in sum what Julyan embroiders of strong melodic way with this solo project, which will evolve in parallel with the one of the Forest Boys.
“I’ve always found that songs that made me well were not hop-the-life, he notes. I find it trivial, it does me nothing. I need to hear songs that tell a story to which I can identify. I think that I have managed to navigate these waters with my EP. I try to go into the nuances. I think that life is extremely nuanced. I try to make my themes songs are also. This is not always easy, not everything is beautiful. But we are humans and we should move in there as best as we can…”