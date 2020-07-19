Installed behind the launcher Diamond Jonathan Landry, the referee Marc Genest calls it a taking away.
July 18, 2020 18h11
Junior Baseball: opening (almost) normal for Diamonds [PHOTOS]
Carl Tardif
The Sun
One would have to believe that it was a match of mid-July, but an element of curiosity spiced up the duel between the Eagles of Trois-Rivières and the Diamonds of Quebec, Saturday afternoon, at the Stage Canac, since it was the opener of the defending champions of major League baseball junior élite du Québec.
The Stage took up so life after a long winter break, spring and summer. The Diamonds are competing for the first game of this season, which was shortened in front of their supporters and they have signed their first victory in 2020 by winning 4-3 in front of 165 fans.
Beyond of the result, it is all surrounded this first appointment that kept her attention. The measures of distance were observed, both in the field and in the stands; the permissible limit of 200 spectators has not been exceeded; the port of the mask (mandatory for travelers to the interior of the stadium) was visible; the home plate umpire behind the pitcher has done his utmost, to the point where the two coaches him raised their hats; the president of the Capitals, Michel Laplante acted as a seller of “cold beer, cold beer”…
On their arrival at the Stadium Canac, fans were notified of the instructions.
“Since the month of march as we waited for this moment. We had to hastily return to the stage, it is fun to play on our field. It takes some getting used to the instructions, but as athletes of high level, we will adapt quickly. Anything that I missed, it is not to be able to hit them in the hand of the guy after my double”, told Olivier Bovet, author of the sure victorious hit to the opposite field on the line for the third goal at the end of the sixth inning.
It allowed and Diamonds to take back the lead, the ones who came to screw up a lead of 3-1 in the previous round the stick of the Eagles, who had managed to create the equality.
“I’m in my zone with a full account, I just wanted to put the ball in play, cause something. The wind had turned on their side with their two points, but I think our point immediately after the put earth. This victory gives a boost to our season,” added the one who acted as the hitter of choice for the occasion.
Details
The head coach of the Diamond Dominik Walsh did not find a big difference between the baseball of 2020 and that of previous years.
“I was afraid that it had the air of matches out of the contest with the players who are sitting in the bleachers, near the shelter. But honestly, I find that it goes better than what I was expecting, although up to now, I spend much time reminding players the rules of distancing that what they are doing on the ground.”
On this point, he was able to take notes, however. In his speech post-game, is supposed to have addressed these opportunities where its protected did not advance a teammate on the trails or a seasoned player, who instead of running, preferred to watch a long ball hit to the right field, thinking it was a circuit to be content with a simple… “I’ll leave you to write it”, admitted Walsh, without feeling the need to identify publicly.
Diamonds (bottom of the photo) contended for the first game of this season, which was shortened in front of their supporters and have signed their first victory in 2020 by winning 4-3 to the Eagles of Trois-Rivières.
“Our strength is to succeed in the small details, what we have not done [Saturday]. I think we gave them a little bit too much of a chance to come back, you can’t open the door like that with such an advance,” noted the one whose team has won three championships in the last six seasons.
In succession to Jonathan Landry, who was given a run on two hits in four innings, reliever Christophe Dubé was awarded the win even though he yielded two points to the visitors, in the sixth grade. Samuel Girard has closed the door in the seventh to preserve the victory. The launchers of the Diamonds have only yielded three hits, those Eagles, surrendering five to the premises. But two goals on balls in the sixth inning, to have spoiled the comeback of two points made a few minutes earlier.
“In this league, you can’t open the door with goals on balls. But behind by 3-1, the idea was to hang in there and I remember most is that it is back. We have a young team, it is necessary to build on”, said the head coach of the Eagles, Rémi Doucet.
In order to respect the distance of two meters in the shelter, a few players need to take a seat in the bleachers.
William Verville has hit a triple productive in the sixth inning, and he crossed the marble to cause equality. But on his return on the mound, Tristan Guilbert has been a little too generous, which has allowed the Diamonds to bounce back.
“We won at home on Thursday, they are doing it to themselves in their turn. We had two close games, a beautiful season because we will play often against one another. What can make the difference, it is a call along the lines, as in the second set, but I don’t blame the referees, because they must also adapt to a new way of doing business”, noted that of which the club would have been able to create equality in the second round if a shot hit to the right field had not been considered off line…
Busy week
The Diamonds have a the beginning of the busy season with eight games in 10 days, four of which are against the Alouettes de Charlesbourg. Their regional rivals will be at the Stadium Canac, Sunday (17h), while the local opening of Larks will be held on Tuesday (19: 30), at parc Henri-Casault, Québec.
“A week like that, we would have passed through easily if it had occurred in the second month of the season. But from the start, with a number of shots limited for our pitchers, so much the better if one comes out with a card-positive, but the big challenge is to avoid the injury,” it said Walsh.
