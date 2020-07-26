Jury of the Festival : Ludivine Sagnier and the Romanian Cristi Puiu alongside Cate Blanchett
Ludivine Sagnier, one of the members of the 77th Mostra of Venice.
VENICE — The French actress Ludivine Sagnier, the filmmakers of the German and Romanian Christian Petzold and Cristi Puiu, the Italian writer Nicola Lagioia, directors uk and austrian Joanna Hogg and Veronika Franz will compose the jury of the 77th Mostra of Venice chaired by the star Cate Blanchett.
The organizers of the festival (2 to 12 September) announced that as of January, the presence of the australian actress to the head of the jury of the 77th edition.
This last was completed on Sunday of six — three women and three men, including the French Ludivine Sagnier (41 years old) revealed by François Ozon, who directed it in water Drops on hot stones, Eight women , and the thriller Swimming Pool.
We have seen lately the actress in the international series, The Young Pope and The New Pope, the Italian Paolo Sorrentino, as well as in The Truth of Hirokazu Kore-eda, opening film of the venice film Festival last year.
At his side sits the an austrian filmmaker Veronika Franz (age 55), noted with a cruel Goodnight Mommy (2014), co-directed with Severin Fiala), a feature film, award-winning, and had represented Austria at the Oscar.
Its sister british Joanna Hogg (60) has four films to his credit including the latest, The Keepsake, has been presented at the festival, the american Sundance last year.
Representative of the “New wave” film by Romanian Cristi Puiu (53 years old), made his debut behind the camera in 2001 along with the road-movie, low-budget Marfa si banii (Goods and money).
In 2005, his second feature film, the black comedy The Death of Dante Lazarescu, won critical acclaim and the prix un Certain Regard at Cannes. In 2020, with Malmkrog, he won the best director award in the section “Encounters” of the Berlinale.
Its gives German Christian Petzold (59 years) has been rewarded three times by the critical German Control of identity (2000), presented in Venice, Ghosts (2005) and Yella (2007), both of which were presented in Berlin.
In competition at Venice in 2008 with Jerichow, he won the silver Bear in Berlin in 2012 with Barbara in 2012.
Born in 1973 in Bari (south of Italy) Nicola Lagioia is the author of a dozen novels, essays and stories. He graduated in 2015, the Strega Prize (the equivalent of the Italian Goncourt) for The Ferocia (The Fierce).
The 77th Mostra will take place according to a reduced program compared to previous years, and according to a health protocol strictly, including detachment physics in the rooms, due to the pandemic.
The event is seen as a hope by the world of cinema, in a year marked by the closure of rooms, the suspensions of the shooting and cancellations of festivals.