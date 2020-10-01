Just that: this is the condition that Christian Bale imposed to return to play Batman
Christian Bale is one step away from putting on the Batman suit again. He would do it in The Flash, the film that the Argentine Andy Muschetti is preparing for 2022.
The 2010 Oscar-winning actor for The Fighter requires only one particular condition to appear in The Flash. The future DC film, based on the comic 'Flashpoint', has an ambitious plan: to reunite 3 versions of Batman in the same film.
And it only remains the confirmation of Christian Bale, who would join Michael Keaton ' Batman ' (1989) and 'Batman Returns' (1992) and Ben Affleck' Batman vs. Superman '(2016) and' The Justice League '(2017).
The protagonist of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, he shone in the versions 'Batman Begins' (2005), 'The Dark Knight' (2008) and 'The Dark Knight Rises' (2012). And now it's time to reincarnate the bat. But it remains only to wait for confirmation from one person.
It is that the director of the famous trilogy, Nolan , has a professional relationship with Bale, really close. This is why Bale will only put on the cape, if his former director agrees. That is his condition to participate in the new film by the Argentine who directed IT (2017).
The Flash is scheduled to premiere in June 2022. Muschietti will present different alternative realities, which opens the door to the appearance of different versions of the same character, hence the need to have 3 different Batman .
In any case, fans of the actor, who this year celebrated 46 years, should not get too excited. Since it is expected to only have a relatively small appearance.