Just why the wedding played: Kamensky about the divorce with the captain, where her engagement ring
For the star and one of the most beautiful couples of the Ukrainian show business singer Nastya Kamensky and producer, singer Oleksiy Potapenko is closely watched by Ukrainians.
For their longstanding relationship with a gasp, watched and waited with impatience for the wedding. And waited. In 2019, the pair is still pompous and very romantic to legitimize their relationship, writes today.ua.
And now all the fans of the pair are interested in details of private life of Nastya and Potap. And when Nastya Kamensky appeared in the “super intuition” that many followers glued to the TV screen. To date, all want the answer to the question why she had stopped wearing a wedding ring?! And yet the admirers of the couple is not against to learn about a possible new addition to the family at Potap and Nastya. Moreover, Potap hinted about it right live musical show “the Voice” and said that they are beautiful Anastasia working on it.
So what with a wedding ring? Have pairs distributed in the family? Or they are on the verge of the divorce process?
But Nastya Kamensky quickly denied these “horrible” rumors. She and her husband, as before, peace and love. And the ring she wears for a different reason. It turns out that the star doesn’t wear other rings. “There were cases when at a concert of lean, standing on the stage, put their hands in the crowd, say Hello. And then raise their hands, rings already no!” – frankly admitted the singer.