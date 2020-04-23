Justice: to lengthen the days of court, to make up for the delay
The palace of justice of Quebec
April 15, 2020 16: 20
Updated at 23h18
Isabelle Mathieu
The Sun
The Court of Québec is preparing to deal with more cases during the pandemic, thanks to the technology, and consider already, when the courthouse will re-open their doors more widely, to extend the sitting days in an attempt to curb the delays.
In terms of volume, the Court of Québec, it is the largest court of the province. Several tens of thousands of people pass through each year in criminal cases, criminal, civil, youth, small claims, etc
Since 13 march, only a fraction of the 150 courtrooms of the Court of Québec are open to deal with emergencies, including the surveys in the release.
The other folders listed to the role are delivered at a later date, somewhere this summer or this fall.
Like the superior Court, the Court of Québec will also adopt in the next few days a video conference secure to hear more cases.
Management conferences in civil, criminal, and youth could be quickly estimated to the associate chief justice Scott Hughes, in a telephone interview with the Sun. The conferences of the settlement lends itself well also to the virtual hearing, ” he adds. “It is also in term of make files a bit complex,” says judge Hughes.
Courthouses are important places of gathering. The directions of the course have understood that they should adapt in order to respect the concept of social distancing for several more months.
The question for the moment of thinking to “fill” a room of hearing individuals in the morning in order to empty gradually in the course of the day.
The enlargement of the time slot could come and help the courts to catch up the considerable delay that is being taken. Typically, a day at the Court of Québec begins at 9: 30am to suspend at 12: 30pm. She then resumes around 14: 30 until 16: 30. “It’s part of the scenarios, provides the judge Hughes. Our coordinators to reflect on it in our ten regions.”
As for the school environment, the justice system will wait for the green light from the public health to relax the current measures that restrict the number of people in the courtroom and access to buildings.
COURT Of APPEAL: VIRTUAL HEARING
The Quebec Court of appeal announced on Wednesday that she was now ready to accommodate in its “virtual hearing room” the lawyers and litigants who wish to present a petition before a single judge.
Litigants will therefore be related to a judge by way of video conferencing from their home or their office. “This approach, which respects the guidelines of distancing physical state specific emergency current health, will be preferred and she will treat without exception, most of the queries falling within the competence of single judges of the Court, in any matter and not only in cases of urgency”, said the Court of appeal, which invites parties to forward their request to the registry to schedule the videoconference.