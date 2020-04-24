Justin Trudeau and the G7 reaffirmed their support to WHO, in opposition to Trump
The prime minister Justin Trudeau, to reaffirm the confidence of canada to the world Health Organization.
16 April 2020, 17h36
Mike Blanchfield
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Canada and its allies in the G7 confronted Thursday, president Donald Trump, who has decided this week to suspend the united states ‘ funding to the world health Organization (WHO).
The concerns on this solidarity under threat have been raised during the video conference that the us president was held on Thursday with the other leaders of the G7 – the United States occupies the rotating presidency of the group this year.
Mr. Trump came to this meeting much more eager than his colleagues as to the necessity of relaxing the sanitary measures and to restart the economy – in the seven months of the November presidential election in the United States.
Two days before this summit meeting, Mr. Trump had suspended the financial contribution of american to WHO: he claimed that the un agency had been too sympathetic to China. Other countries, however, consider the WHO as an agency vital to the fight against the global pandemic. The Trudeau government has also defended the WHO as a key ally in this fight.
And this continued at the meeting of the G7 on Thursday. “I think we’ve all recognised how important it is to continue to coordinate and share knowledge around the pandemic, to work on public health measures in the world, to share information on the development of vaccines, treatments that can work,” said Mr. Trudeau after the virtual meeting.
“We need international coordination and WHO is an important element of this collaboration and coordination.” ”
Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada
“An Alliance for multilateralism”
Such coordination includes support for international efforts “to develop a vaccine, expand treatment, testing, and ensuring that essential medical supplies are arriving in the first line,” added the prime minister.
The canadian minister of foreign Affairs, François-Philippe Champagne, has participated on Thursday in a other video conferencing international with a group of countries – but not the United States that have committed themselves to strengthening the international institutions. Canada has participated, with France and Germany, the creation of an ad hoc group, the”Alliance for multilateralism”, in order “to discuss the urgency of strengthening the international framework of cooperation to deal with the COVID-19”.
Mr. Champagne said in an interview that the decision of the president Trump to remove the funding to the WHO was discussed on Thursday. However, even if his counterparts agree that some organizations would need to be reformed to work better, “this is not the time”, he said. “Now we need to support these international agencies and the important work they have to accomplish.”
Members of the G7 hard hit
The leaders of the G7 countries met on Thursday, while most of them are facing tremendous challenges in their fight against the coronavirus.
Italy is the G7 country most affected, after the United States, and although the virus is showing signs of decay in this country, the Italian health system is facing an enormous pressure. The ambassador of Italy to Canada, Claudio Taffuri, has called on Canadians to help his country by making a donation to the canadian Red Cross, in the framework of a special program who will forward these funds to the Italian Red Cross.
France, hit hard, had to fight this week on several fronts. A court ruled that Amazon was not doing enough to protect its workers: the american multinational has decided to temporarily suspend its activities. And the iconic Tour de France, grand rendez-vous of the international cycling, has been postponed to the end of the month of August.
In Britain, the rate of mortality due to the virus has continued to rise while the government was expected to announce an extension of several weeks of the containment measures at the national level.
In Japan, prime minister Shinzo Abe had said earlier on Thursday a state of emergency expanded covering the whole country – the preceding decree only covered Tokyo and the six regions most affected.
Germany, the largest economy in Europe, has announced this week that, even if they comply with strict measures of social distancing, it reopened some shops next week and the schools in may. Even if the epidemic has slowed in recent weeks, chancellor Angela Merkel has declared that Germany should move forward “in small steps” and had a “fragile success through” to contain the virus.