Kachka: Ukrainian exports during the crisis may even increase
Deputy Minister of economic development, trade and agriculture of Ukraine and the trade representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka said that Ukraine may increase export of agricultural products during the economic crisis in the epidemic of the coronavirus.
Unlike industry, especially metallurgy, where Ukraine will potentially slow down its exports, the demand for Ukrainian agricultural products will only increase. About Taras Kachka said ZN.UA in interview to an observer of the international Department Tatiana Silina. In his opinion, now is not the time to give a clear positive or negative assessment of exports, after all, the classic trade now is not working.
“The world really is an emergency, and we see a decrease of classical trade, but trade did not stop. You see: there is, for example, a plane from China to us with the required goods, there is some appeal to us on certain product – now it’s more through diplomatic channels than through classical private contracts. That is, there was so mutual,” says the Deputy Minister.
For the first two months 2020 Ukrainian imports fell and exports rose. Therefore, in January-February a negative trade balance of Ukraine decreased by almost half on trade in goods. However, according to sales representative, General statistics for March can be seen only in the first days of April.
Trade relations with countries in crisis coronavirus hardly touched, and the introduction in most countries-partners of the quarantine did not affect the trade balance of Ukraine.
“In Fact, the trend was retained. We have a smaller proportion of Russia, large – with the EU, that is, I don’t see today any drastic changes in turnover. Overall, at the macro level. And at the macro level, it is time to look depending on the product, situation on the market. You have to understand that in a few weeks the situation can change in just one or two of the contract, but which can distort the final amount,” said Duck.
The biggest problem for Ukraine’s foreign trade now is logistics. The situation with exports is very difficult, especially at the land border. Sanitary measures have led to huge queues at the border on both sides.
“The biggest challenge – not in contracts, but in logistics, especially land, and road. This is a very mobile sector, and the impact of certain limitations can be very large,” said Kachka.