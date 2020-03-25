Kaia Gerber has already forgotten her former boyfriend

Recently began to spread persistent rumors that the heart of Kaia Gerber again occupied.

It seems that the model has managed to forget his most recent love — bad boy Pete Davidson, a novel which she had to complete at the end of December last year at the insistence of her parents — Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber.

Despite the tense situation all over the world because of the epidemic of the coronavirus, 18-year-old Caillou continues to share with fans of funny images, in which she comes off with the actor Tommy Dorfman — her “close friend” as she claims.

Numerous photographs taken by the paparazzi, and Kaya, show that the couple is not wasting his time in isolation. They arrange a joint photo shoot, strike each other’s makeup, walk their Pets together, record a couple short clips for online TikTok.

18-year-old model and 27-year-old actor to spend time in such close contact that fans have already begun to doubt whether their relationship is just friendly.

Indeed, a couple posing side-by-side on a walk or cheek-to-cheek after joint make-up. Or a walk with the dog, during which their hands “accidentally” appeared on very intimate places each other… and then on the background of the bed in his underwear.

Which inadvertently leads to the suspicion that Kaya and Tommy connect much more hot than just friendly feelings.