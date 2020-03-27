Kaley cuoco has ceased to look after themselves
In terms of quarantine and the isolation of celebrity “a nut” differently.
So, the star of the show the Big Bang kaley cuoco stopped for a monitor. As an actress, she has become “don’t care how she looks.”
34-year-old Kaylee, honestly fulfilling the order of Governor of California, turned out to be in home isolation for coronavirus. And on this occasion made some Frank confessions about how changed her attitude during this time.
The actress stopped to apply makeup, spent whole days in pajamas, “have lost the willpower to do anything, except to drink”, as well as visiting the shower only after reminders of her husband Carl cook.
As justification of his behavior cuoco calls social distance which must be observed in connection with COVID-19. “Now we finally see, who looks like actually,” said Kaylee, alluding to the fact that now, when the quarantine will only be available to home treatments, all will look more natural.
However, it seems not everyone is ready to such “balance”. For example, her husband Carl, son of billionaire Scott cook, already did the actress remarked that she is “too relaxed” at home and not watching them.