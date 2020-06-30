Kanye West released a new song from her next album [Video]
The american rapper Kanye West has released Tuesday a new song, <em>Wash Us In the Blood</em>, accompanied by a clip showing images of recent protests against racism that occurred in the United States.
Agence France-Presse
NEW YORK — The american rapper Kanye West has released Tuesday a new song, Wash Us In the Blood, accompanied by a clip showing images of recent protests against racism that occurred in the United States.
This song, the first from the upcoming album of rapper from Chicago, God’s Country, has strong connotations of the bible, the husband of Kim Kardashian is being seriously turned to christianity in recent years.
The clip includes images of demonstrations against police violence, and video clips showing Breonna Taylor, a black woman killed by police in march in his apartment.
The song sounds very energetic, contains a cameo appearance from rapper Travis Scott and has been mixed by the legend of hip hop Dr. Dre.
Kanye West and his brand Yeezy have recently entered into a partnership with the teaching american ready-to-wear Gap.