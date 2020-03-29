Kate Middleton even quarantined looks great
Kate Middleton and Prince William together with children to comply with self-isolation.
The family did not leave London, they remained at Kensington Palace.
The Dukes of Cambridge continue to work, but now perform their duties online.
Instagram spouse there are new pictures of Kate and Prince William captured in the new reality.
The Dukes held a business telephone calls. Catherine chose one of their favorite pant suits: a set of Marks&Spencer in the shade dusty rose.
The future Queen looked, as always, very elegant and stylish. Signature styling Catherine and a slight smile — just like that we used to see the Duchess.
The couple said that in the conditions of self-isolation should pay attention to mental health, because this experience will be challenging for every person. Prince William urged everyone to unite to support each other.
“The only way we can better prepare for what lies ahead,” — said the grandson of the British Queen.