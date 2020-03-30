Katie Holmes secretly Dating former lover Jennifer aniston
Since then, as it became known about the separation of Katie Holmes Jamie Foxx, fans and journalists regularly credited her new novels.
Not so long ago, for example, insiders talked about the fact that the actress a serious relationship with Bradley Cooper, who also lives in new York.
And the portal Woman’s Day has published information about the fact that Katie is secretly Dating ex-boyfriend Jennifer aniston — Justin Theroux.
Not specified as the ex-wife of Tom cruise met with the actor. However, sources insist that relations are rapidly developing. Justin, according to them, already acquainted Katie with all your friends.
“She presented it to his daughter Suri. Of course she didn’t tell the girl that she had a romantic relationship with Theroux, but it seems that the heiress has already found a common language with him,” say insiders.
No official comments a couple of for this reason does not, which is not surprising. Your love affair with Fox Holmes secret of years. And even after breaking up with actor never mentioned it in interviews.
Jamie himself confirmed that he broke up with his beloved in one of the talk shows, but declined to give her name.