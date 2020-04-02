Kazanowski: “Keep yourself in good shape, and the guys wish patience and good luck in winning licenses”
Bronze medalist of the world championship, Europe and the II European Games in freestyle wrestling hotsyanovskiy Alexander for Instagram-public fs_ukr commented on the transfer of the Olympic games in Tokyo 2020 because of the pandemic coronavirus and told how training under conditions of quarantine.
“The transfer of the Olympics was cool! We all understand that health is above all! As the world we all are in the same situation, maybe wait another year for the Olympics! Now the task more difficult for children in those categories where there is no license, so they are in limbo. Waiting for the qualifier tournaments, so they can pick up license and go full team! Preparation time and desire to be, so we’ll be prepared! Unfortunately to train now have without sparring. But every day exercises and gym so keep myself in good shape, and the guys wish patience and the entire team good luck in the conquest of the license”.
Recall that hotsyanovskiy Alexander has already received an Olympic place in the weight category up to 125 kg.
Early silver medalist of the 2012 Olympics Valery andreytsov commented on the postponement of the Games in Tokyo.
Vladimir Kirichenko.