Keanu Reeves can become Ghost rider
If to believe the edition We Got This Covered, Keanu Reeves talks with Marvel head Kevin Feige on account of the role of Ghost rider.
Earlier, this mysterious anti-hero of the marvel universe made a deal with the devil on the big screen portrayed by Nicholas cage in the eponymous novels, and small – Gabriel Luna in the TV series “Agents of shield”.
As for Reeves, the rumors that the leadership of Marvel is extremely interested in bringing the actor in their projects went a long time. Feige suggested that the star of “the Matrix” the role of the villain in the film adaptation of the comic “Eternal”, but he refused and, apparently, voiced an alternative suggestion: play Ghost rider.
Rumor has it that the cameo of Keanu Reeves in the image of a demonic biker with a flaming skull could appear in sequel “Dr. Strange”, and then the character gets the solo.