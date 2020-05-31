Keep his distance thanks to its smart-phone
Google has presented Friday a tool dubbed <em>Sodar, </em>that brings up a white circle with a radius of two meters around the user, on their computer screen.
Share
May 29, 2020 20h14
Share
Keep his distance thanks to its smart-phone
AFP
Agence France-Presse
SAN FRANCISCO — Those who do not have the compass in the eye will be able to use their smart phone to keep their distance, thanks to a tool in augmented reality that draws around them, on the screen, a radius of 2 meters.
Google has presented Friday a tool dubbed Sodar, made available this week on Android phones.
Users see a white circle around them, to view the distance to respect with the other, according to the recommendations of health authorities to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The tool uses augmented reality technology, which reveals objects and textures virtual on his / her real environment, via the screen.
In video games such as Pokemon Go, it can “see” the characters, and the catch, in her living room or on the lawn. Advertisers have used this to offer the consumers the possibility to “test” a color of lipstick.
Augmented reality also allows for dressing up in rabbit ears during a video call via some applications.
Sodar notify visually the user when someone enters his space of non-contagion.
The tool works on all smartphones operated by Android, the interface of Google) that have the technical capability required for augmented reality.
It has been developed by the project “Experiments with Google” launched by the group to invent solutions that help people to cope with the pandemic COVID-19.