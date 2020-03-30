Kernes gave phone numbers of his subordinates to solve the problems of quarantine
The mayor of Kharkiv Gennady Kernes has offered the citizens a new model of communication.
“I will personally take your phone calls any day from 10 am to 12. And with 12 days to 5 p.m. calls will make my assistants. Svetlana V. Yurchenko – 098-859-57-23 and Director of the control Department Alexey Viktorovich Articulando – 067-578-40-62,” wrote Kernes in his Telegram channel.
He promised to record all appeals of citizens and in all matters to understand.
“To the extent possible, your problems and issues will be resolved. I will personally double-check the solution of your every problem that you turn to us”, – said Kharkiv mayor.
Dear Kharkiv citizens.
This morning I published a post to the quarantine period Kharkiv was not going to big campaigns.
I hope for your understanding, and I am sure that following this simple rule will help you avoid getting infected with COVID-19.
I also left my personal mobile phone to communicate with citizens and address their pressing problems, not only during the quarantine, but after it. Morning calls are constant. I’ve already made almost a thousand calls. In addition to the issues associated with quarantine, there is everyday problems – housing, repair of entrances, care of lonely old people, housing, food, material, medication assistance and much more. All of these issues I have fixed and set tasks for the performers, and their implementation will be monitored.
A lot of calls related to the provision of masks. I repeat – the municipality has purchased a million masks, in the coming days they will arrive in Kharkiv and will be free distributed to the citizens.
As for my communication with the citizens, I propose the following model. I will personally take your phone calls any day from 10 am to 12. And with 12 days to 5 p.m. calls will make my assistants. Svetlana V. Yurchenko – 098-859-57-23 and Director of the control Department Alexey Viktorovich Articulando – 067-578-40-62.
Svetlana and Alexei will have a record of your treatment, and I in all matters understand. To the extent possible, your problems and issues will be resolved. I will personally double-check the solution of your every problem that you contact us.
I really hope for productive joint work. I wish you all good health and God’s grace.