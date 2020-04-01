Kharkov aircraft factory developed the rehabilitation plan and waiting for the court decision
Kharkiv state aircraft manufacturing company (KSAMC), better known as the Kharkov aircraft factory, developed a rehabilitation plan and is waiting for the court decision, which will allow it to start.
About it the correspondent of UKRINFORM reported in the press service of the State concern Ukroboronprom, the structure of which includes an aircraft factory.
“The company formulated a basic plan of reorganization, and we are now waiting for the court hearing, which will give permission to start the procedure. Also prepared a draft law on debt cancellation aviation enterprises, including the tax debts of KSAMC. Waiting for its adoption by the deputies”, – said the press service.
The group, answering the question about the further fate of the enterprise, said that while privatization was out of the question for all of Ukroboronprom aviation industry developed several scenarios – both in crisis and in the long term, after the stabilization of the economic situation in Ukraine and the world.
“We are talking first and foremost about measures that will help to stabilize the functioning of KSAMC, in particular retrofitting of an-140 aircraft and selling them to governmental or private customer, on the joint construction of aircraft “Antonov”. Our goal is to restore the serial production of an-74 in the enterprise, have a plan, what do we need from the group and from the factory, but we also need the greater attention of the authorities in addressing the issue of bad debts,” – said in concern.
Now at the aircraft plant of 1700 employees, including in conditions of quarantine (part-time) are also employed 600 specialists.
“The plant carries out only emergency work for manufacturing equipment for the National guard, of serial products and spare parts and also repair for several private clients, both domestic and foreign,” – said in Ukroboronprom.
UKRINFORM earlier reported that President Vladimir Zelensky, being 6 November 2019 in Kharkov, was angered by low wages at the aircraft factory. The head of state promised to contribute to the conclusion of a settlement agreement in the bankruptcy of the plant.
Kharkov state aviation production enterprise is one of enterprises of aviation industry of Ukraine, specializing in the full cycle of works on serial production, modification and maintenance in the process of operation of aircraft produced.
In the period of 2012-2019 years HAZ did not have government contracts. The last plane the company produced in 2014. As of March 1 of the current year the amount of debt of the plant before the workers is more than 207 million UAH, which is more than half of wage arrears in Kharkiv region.