Khortytsia national reserve launched an online tour of the House ataman, VIDEO
Employees of the national reserve Khortytsya on the quarantine period started on-line excursions in the historical and cultural complex “Zaporizhzhya Sich”.
The first tour was held in the House of the Cossack ataman. The tour was conducted by staff of the reserve Vyacheslav birds.
“We are at the Zaporozhian Sich and let’s talk today about the house ataman. The house ataman is the residence of the head of state of the grass-roots Ground troops Zaporizhzhya. Sich lives 3000 – 5000 Cossacks. The house is of log, and the roof is covered with shingles – wooden shingles…Small Windows. Large Windows came from Holland…There’s three rooms: the foyer, the office of chieftain – the room – and bedroom. But still had a kitchenette and a storage room were five rooms,” says Zaitsev.
In the house of Coscia, there is coffee. It turned out that the Zaporozhye Cossacks taught Europe to drink coffee.