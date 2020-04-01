Kia will not leave customers during a pandemic
KIA Motors Russia & CIS reports that in terms of the spread of coronavirus infection and the related health risks, given the constraints that influenced their way of life customers, KIA Motors announces the program of support of owners of cars of KIA, both globally and at the national level
Global program KIA Motors – KIA Promise that guarantees customer support in different regions of the world, which is objectively influenced by evolving circumstances. In Russia, it applies to all owners of KIA vehicles that have warranty on the car ends in the period 1 April to 30 June 2020. The program provides the possibility of repairs to the vehicle without additional charge in case to use the guarantee within the specified period, has become objectively impossible by reason of the suspension of dealerships in the places of residence of owners of cars of KIA, in connection with the requirements of regional and/or Federal authorities, as well as in connection with the transferred disease coronavirus infection (confirmed by medical certificate of disease).
In addition to global equities KIA Motors Russia & CIS announces the launch on the territory of the Russian Federation prophylactic “Spring Service Campaign” from April 6. The campaign will be valid within one month. Customers with the passage of regular maintenance or repairs at KIA Dealers on special conditions established Dealers are available for antimicrobial treatment of the interior of the car a special disinfectant substances, as well as inspection and replacement of the cabin filter with the benefit of 50%. The campaign applies to all KIA models and all model years.